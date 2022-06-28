e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $903,858.97 and approximately $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00262444 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008158 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,073 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,916 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

