DXdao One Day Trading Volume Reaches $92,219.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $394.01 or 0.01883386 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and $92,219.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00291465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002696 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006083 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 302% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

