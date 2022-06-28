Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.