DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00027489 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005910 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.