Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $245.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.33.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

DG stock opened at $246.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 62.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $262,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

