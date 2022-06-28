Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.33.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $246.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

