Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $9.17 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.17 billion and $546.22 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00263406 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003738 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

