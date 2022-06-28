DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, an increase of 606.7% from the May 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

