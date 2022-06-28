DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of DLH worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 107.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DLH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLH by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $201.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). DLH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

