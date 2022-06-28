Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.73. 66,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,511,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

