Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $202,708.00 and approximately $375.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

