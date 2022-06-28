Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.70) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.83) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €5.98 ($6.36) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a one year high of €10.32 ($10.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

