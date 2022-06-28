Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,350 ($28.83) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($60.12) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.12) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,542.31 ($43.46).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,006 ($24.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,828.50 ($22.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($67.21). The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,771.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,371.68.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

