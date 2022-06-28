Deri Protocol Trading Up 33.5% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $397,052.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00184235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,497,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,198,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

