Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.13 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $563.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

