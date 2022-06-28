Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst Sells 135,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$181,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$538.40.

Shares of TSE DML traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.35. 857,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.