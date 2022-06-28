Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 2.1%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 1,039,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,509,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of £32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.
