Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 2.1%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 1,039,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,509,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of £32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.

Deltic Energy Company Profile (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include a portfolio of approximately 16 independent prospects in the Southern Gas Basin and two licenses in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

