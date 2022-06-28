Delhi Bank Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
DWNX stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.
About Delhi Bank
