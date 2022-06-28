Delhi Bank Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DWNX stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

