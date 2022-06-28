Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 2,366.7% in June

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 2,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DEX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $11.14.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,144,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,270.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $74,434 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 64,048 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.