DEEPSPACE Price Reaches $0.0999 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $10,301.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

