Dean Jahnke Sells 14,089 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Jahnke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $34,491.60.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $91,620.48.

On Monday, May 9th, Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $114,289.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $913.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,297,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 145,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

