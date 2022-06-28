Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 3.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $92.83 and a 12-month high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

