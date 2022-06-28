Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,066. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

