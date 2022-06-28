Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

DTRUY stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

