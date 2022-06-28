Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

DTRUY stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.