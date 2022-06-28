CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

