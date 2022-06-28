CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

