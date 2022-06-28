CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $110.29

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.29, but opened at $114.55. CVR Partners shares last traded at $113.28, with a volume of 1,430 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

