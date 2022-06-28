Cumberland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 0.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,978,000.

Shares of XME traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. 149,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

