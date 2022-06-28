Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,752. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

