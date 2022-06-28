Cumberland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $19,975,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.93. 191,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,584,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.52. The firm has a market cap of $457.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

