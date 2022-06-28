Cumberland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

