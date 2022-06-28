Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Commerce Bank increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.62.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $164.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.28. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

