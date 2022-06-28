Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $5.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VO opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.58 and its 200 day moving average is $228.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

