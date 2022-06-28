Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $2.39 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

