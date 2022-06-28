Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $11.82 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.