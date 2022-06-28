Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys Shares of 15,081 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,574,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,494,000 after purchasing an additional 569,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

