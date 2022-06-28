Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys 419 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

