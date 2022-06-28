Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

