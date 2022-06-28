Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $240.47 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.95.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.