Culbertson A N & Co Inc Acquires 540 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.