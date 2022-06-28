Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $42,022.01 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $42,022.01 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015094 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars.

