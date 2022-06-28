CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Up 22%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 79,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 100,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market cap of C$103.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 million. Equities analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

