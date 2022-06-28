Crowns Price Hits $5.82 (CWS)

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

