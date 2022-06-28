Crown (CRW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $441.00

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $626,867.35 and $441.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00520948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00285078 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,997,019 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.