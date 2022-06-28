CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CRWD stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.29 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

