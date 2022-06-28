Cross Staff Investments Inc Raises Position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. GreenBox POS comprises about 1.1% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in GreenBox POS were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBOX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GreenBox POS during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBOX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

