Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 3,254 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,371. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

