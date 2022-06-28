Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.1% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,818,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
