Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.1% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,818,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

