Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other Cromwell Property Group news, insider Tanya Cox purchased 120,000 shares of Cromwell Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,200.00 ($61,250.00). Also, insider Lisa Scenna purchased 70,000 shares of Cromwell Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$48,650.00 ($33,784.72). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 525,208 shares of company stock valued at $382,461.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 30 June 2020, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, a direct property investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

