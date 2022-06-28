Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 33.44.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 21.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of 27.29. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

